Kimberly Blackstock: It Takes Guts to be This Happy

June 17 – 23, 2023

Opening: Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Kimberly Blackstock’s unique approach involves pouring thick pools of paint into curvilinear shapes that are known to elicit feelings of happiness and wholeness. By adding playful colors in repetitive patterns, the artist builds a sense of trust and familiarity with her viewers, allowing them to connect with the artwork and feel joy.

Beyond uplifting viewers’ moods, the exhibition intends to spark conversations about mental health, highlighting the importance of reflecting on our own worthiness and the need to welcome happiness into our lives. Blackstock acknowledges that creating a collection of “happy paintings” can be challenging in a world where such a personal endeavor can prompt anxieties of inadequacy or seriousness. However, she hopes to promote transparency and candor by sharing her experiences and fostering authentic connections with her viewers by encouraging recognition of our inherent value within a society that often dictates our sense of self-worth.

The body of work featured in It Takes Guts to Be This Happy is inspired by Blackstock’s struggles with mental health and her daughter’s battle with anorexia. The artist deliberately chooses to create art that uplifts and helps to maintain a positive mindset during difficult times for herself and those around her. For Blackstock, art serves as a tool for personal growth and well-being, providing an escape and a source of strength. Through this exhibition, she aims to offer a message of hope and resilience by encouraging discussions about mental health and showcasing the transformative power of art to bring people together.

Kimberly Blackstock is a Canadian artist from the West Coast whose innovative style has gained international recognition among visual art enthusiasts. Born in Vancouver, Blackstock’s childhood was characterized by constant change and new surroundings, ultimately shaping her artistic vision and inspiring her to challenge perceptions while viewing the world from new perspectives. Each piece she creates invites the viewer to examine expectations and invites each on a journey of discovery and delight.

Blackstock is internationally recognized as a representative of Western Canadian art and her ability to instill feelings of joy in her audience through the orchestrated exploration of paint attracts the attention of collectors worldwide. Blackstock is exhibited and published in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

