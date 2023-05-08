Japan – TANAKA Precious Metals to Exhibit at “PCIM Europe 2023,” the Industry’s Largest International Trade Fair Specializing in Power Electronics

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which develops the manufacturing business of TANAKA Precious Metals, and TANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Kanzaki-gun, Saga Prefecture; Representative Director & CEO: Toshiya Yamamoto), is pleased to announce that it will participate in “PCIM Europe 2023,” the industry’s largest international trade fair dedicated to power electronics and their fields of application, to be held from Tuesday, May 9 to Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Nuremberg, Germany. TANAKA will participate in this exhibition for the first time and will exhibit power devices (power semiconductors) and power device assembly-related components on panels.

The main exhibited products will be bonding products such as “Al wires and ribbons” and “Cu wires and ribbons,” which are metals that electrically connect semiconductor chips and external electrodes. Additional products include “active metal brazing material/copper composite,” which can be applied to ceramic circuit boards for power devices and heat dissipation components such as heat sinks.

In the power device field, there is a demand for higher output and higher efficiency. In addition to high heat dissipation, high heat resistance, and high bonding reliability for each component, urgent development is needed for materials that can be further miniaturized. By taking advantage of the precious metal technology it has cultivated over many years, TANAKA Precious Metals Group will continue to contribute to further technological innovation and meet a wide variety of needs in the power device and power device assembly fields, which are expected to become even more sophisticated in the future.

PCIM Europe 2023 Exhibition Outline

– Exhibition Title: PCIM (Power Conversion Intelligent Motion) Europe 2023

– Dates: May 9 (Tues.) – May 11 (Thurs.) 2023, 9:00-17:00 *German local time

– Venue: Nuremberg Messe (Nuremberg, Germany)

– Official Site: https://pcim.mesago.com/nuernberg/en.html

*Only English and German sites are available

– Exhibitor: TANAKA Kikinzoku International (Europe) GmbH (A TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. overseas office)

– Booth Number: Hall 9, 632

– Main Exhibited Products: Al wire, Al ribbon, Cu wire, Cu ribbon, active metal brazing materials, etc.

For details of each product, please refer to the following URLs.

Various Bonding Products

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/products/detail/bonding-wires/

Active Brazing Filler Metals

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/products/detail/active-brazing-for-brazing-filler-metals/

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

– Headquarters: 22F, Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

– Representative: Koichiro Tanaka, Representative Director & CEO

– Founded: 1885

– Incorporated: 1918

– Capital: 500 million yen

– Employees: 2,429 (including overseas subsidiaries) (March 31, 2022)

– Sales: 389,646,820,000 yen* (FY2021)

– Main businesses: Manufacture, sales, import and export of precious metals (platinum, gold, silver, and others) and various types of industrial precious metals products.

* Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from FY2021, the net amount is given for the net sales of some transactions.

TANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K.

– Head office: 2303-15, Yoshida, Yoshinogari-cho, Kanzaki-gun, Saga

– Representative Director & CEO: Toshiya Yamamoto

– Established: 1961

– Capital: JPY 1,880 million

– Sales: JPY 33,161,116,000 (FY2021)

– Employees: 845 (including overseas subsidiaries) (March 31, 2022)

– Main businesses: Manufacturing of high-purity bonding wires

About TANAKA Precious Metals

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,225 employees, the Group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, were 787.7 billion yen.*

*From the current consolidated fiscal year, the amounts of sales for some transactions are indicated as net values due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.

Global industrial business website

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/

Product inquiries

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/

Press inquiries

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/

This press release in PDF: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20230508.pdf