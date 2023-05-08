A City’s Freedom-Fighting Spirit is Alive and Well in Destination: Scientology, Budapest

Scientology Network’s Destination: Scientology, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Budapest, Hungary.

Destination: Scientology airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

About Destination: Scientology, Budapest

For centuries, the towns of Buda and Pest thrived on opposite sides of the enchanting Danube River. In the late 19th century, the two combined to become Budapest, a city brimming with historic architecture and one of Europe’s most captivating capital cities. But beyond its beauty, Budapest stands as the “City of Freedom” in recognition of its struggle for liberty throughout history.

Not far from the banks of the Danube now stands the Church of Scientology Budapest, a symbol of spiritual freedom for Hungarians of all faiths. In this episode, viewers will meet the Church staff and local Scientologists working across the community to build a better Budapest. Along the way, they will also discover how this Scientology Church proudly carries on the freedom-fighting spirit for which the people of Budapest, and indeed all of Hungary, are famous.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.