Jamie Delgado Takes on Role of VP of Sales at xSuite North America

xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows that specializes in streamlining Accounts Payable (AP) processes, has appointed Jamie Delgado as xSuite North America’s Vice President of Sales effective November 7, 2022. Delgado brings over 20 years of experience building go-to-market strategies in technology to this position, with a focus on enterprise software.

“I am excited to embark on this new journey with xSuite,” Delgado said. “My goal is to foster a winning sales culture with both current and future customers within the SAP and AP automation industries here in the United States. I feel passionate as an agent of change, and my key focus will be to develop a deep understanding of xSuite’s environment so I can better serve our customers and end-users.”

Delgado joins xSuite from Catalytic, a no-code automation platform, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success. His experience included Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Content Management.

“xSuite has seen a lot of success helping organizations realize their potential with SAP and AP automation within Europe, and we’re looking forward to spreading that further into the United States,” said Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group. “I am thrilled to have Jamie on our team with his experience, and we look forward to better serving our customers in the States.”

Prior to Catalytic, Delgado served in various leadership roles within sales at Kofax and Pegasystems. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Hofstra University.

About xSuite

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.