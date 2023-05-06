Placing quality and culturally relevant books in our community’s hands for free! May 20, 2023, 2-7pm

Cwf Flyer 2023

LOS ANGELES – May 4, 2023 – PRLog — The 18th annual Celebrating Words Festival, back outdoors and in person, will be held on May 20, 2023 from 2-7pm inside the Vaughn G3 Academy campus located at 11200 Herrick Ave. Pacoima, CA 91331

Watch Celebrating Words Festival & importance: https://youtu.be/ vBimw5fmv7s

The Celebrating Words Festival book giveaway is intentionally designed to be a literacy resource that supports our community members in becoming active readers and owners of personal libraries. Brand new books will be given away to all ages, in English, Spanish and bilingual print. Books will be available one per person and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees of the Celebrating Words Festival will also find music and art workshops, ancestral knowledge, much needed information on low cost to free community resources, and our newest addition to the festival, the Wellness Zone/Zona de Bienestar; a grounding space for families to engage with plants, the outdoors, yoga, and cooking. There will even be a 25 foot rock climbing wall and of course plenty of great food.

The Celebrating Words Festival provides an accessible, brave, and dynamic space, encouraging creativity and supporting intellectual growth and healing in a vital way that is unique to arts and literacy. This event is family-friendly and for all ages.

This event is a presentation of Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural, whose mission is to transform communities in the Northeast San Fernando Valley and beyond through ancestral knowledge, the arts, literacy and creative engagement. The Celebrating Words Festival aims to be the leading event to put free, quality, and culturally relevant books in our community’s hands.

Thank You to our Sponsors for supporting the vision of Celebrating Words Festival: California Arts Council

Perenchio Foundation, Pacoima Neighborhood Council, Vaughn Next Century Learning Center, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, California Mental Health Services Authority, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

For information on the day’s programming, vendors, arrival and parking details please visit the Celebrating Words Festival Website at https://www.tiachucha.org/ celebrating_ words_festival.

#cwf #cwf2023 #celebratingwords #cwf818 #sfvcwf #tiachuchascwf #books #culturalspace #culturalbooks #POCartists #read4change

Facebook: Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural & Bookstore

YouTube: Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural & Bookstore

https://www.tiachucha.org/ celebrating_ words_festival

Instagram: @tiachuchas

Program:

CWF Main Stage 2-7 pm

2:00 pm – Kalpulli Temachtia Quetzalcoatl

2:40 pm – Tia Chucha Founders Trini & Luis

2:50 pm – Tia Chucha’s Guitar Class, @tiachuchas

3:00 pm – Tia Chucha’s Son Jarocho Class, @tiachuchas

3:25 pm – Gail Wronsky, @poetwronsky

3:45 pm – Tough Front, @toughfrontofficial

4:30 pm – Jasmine Alvarado, @jasmnalvarado

5:00 pm – Poco Pocho, @poco_pocho

6:00 pm – Weapons of Mass Creation, @womc714

Educational Programs: (inside the Library)

Black Indian Author Reading and Q&A The Big Read

Art Workshops:

 Making Keychains w/ Jo & Jo

 Paint by Numbers Mural w/ Chicas Peligrosas

 Watercolor with the Ancestors w/ Polaris

 Hands-on Screenprinting with Cultivarte

 Print That Stuff with Tarjetitas con Amor

 Let’s paper mâché away! w/ Sara Aceves

 Señoras de Joyeria w/ Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, @plazacomunitariasinaloa

 Book Cover Dreams with Myisha Arellano

 Paint ‘n Pots w/ Erica Friend, @insomniart

 Healing at Home w/ Mama Honeybee,

 Bookmark it! w/ Creative Kids

 Books y Libros w/ LACMA

From Trauma to Transformation:

 Resource Fair: (Yulissa)

 Helping Hands, @helpinghands_ dv

 Child Care Resource Center, @ccrc4kids

 Valley Community Rollers, @valleycommunityrollers

 Climate Resolve, @climateresolve

 L.A. Care, @lacarehealth

 Justice for My Sister, @justice4sister

 Pueblo y Salud, @puebloysalud

 Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, @plazacomunitariasinaloa

 Golden Year Insurance, @goldenyearsins

 LA Branch Library,

 New Horizons, @newhorizonssfv

 Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter

Wellness Zone/Zona de Bienestar:

Our newest addition to the festival is this grounding space for families to engage with plants, the outdoors, yoga, and cooking.

 25 ft Rock Climbing Wall

 Free Tree Adoption and Planting Workshops by Tree People, @treepeople_ org

 Free Thrift Shop Pop-Up by Girls Build LA, @girlsbuildsylmar

 Latino Outdoors and Pacoima Beautiful Kids,

 Breath, and Senses to Connect with Nature w/ Luz en Yoga, @luzenyoga

 Plant Giveaway w/ Sylmar Horticulture Club

 Green Oasis Outdoor Workshops:

Art Resources:

 Special Edition Art Poster by Montserrat Turqueza (Oaxaca, Mx)

 Special Edition stickers by Soñia Lazo & Litzy Del Valle

 Coloring Book by 818 artists:

 Guadalupe Joaquín, @lupefromthevalley

 Nicole Martinez, @yupnico

 Karina Ceja, @browngrrl.fly

 Victor Diaz, @victortillasart

 Erick Galdamez, @erick_galdamez

 Hannah Cha, @hannahchaart

 Marycruz Flores, @cruzitaarts

 Litzy Del Valle, @chilemorena

Hearts & Hands Mercadito:

 Hola Mijas Bonitas, claudia@holamijasbonitas.com @holamijasbonitas

 Kalli Arte Collective, Kalliartecollective@ gmail.com @kalliarte

 Monarcabox, monarcabox@gmail.com @monarcabox

 Chingona Vida , @chingonavida.com @chingonavida

 Vanesa Huerta, janjbeadsbyvivi@ gmail.com @Jandjbeadsbyvivi

 Omeyocan, ktlaloc@yahoo.com @omeyocann_arte_ sano

 Green Girls, Lenaarellano15@ yahoo.com @greengirls818

 Ixoq Arte, cosoriove@gmail.com @ixoq_arte

 Earthy Corazon, earthycorazon@ gmail.com @earthycorazon

Comic Book Row:

 Under the Cottonwood Tree graphic novel

 El Muerto comic books

 A LA BRAVA

 La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo