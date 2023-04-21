CITIC TELECOM CPC is the First to be Recognized as VMware Sovereign Cloud Partner in Hong Kong

As multi-cloud deployment has gone mainstream, thanks to rapid enterprise digital transformation, Sovereign Cloud has become a key solution in achieving data compliance when businesses deploy multiple clouds. CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) today announced it is the first company in Hong Kong to become a VMware Sovereign Cloud provider, so enterprises in Hong Kong and MNC customers can embrace the benefits of high-quality cloud computing services and applications, helping different industries to deploy multi-cloud services comply with local laws and regulations while enabling data compliance and reliability.

Growing adoption of multi-cloud strategy boosts the demand for sovereign cloud services

New research(1) conducted by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by VMware reveals that over the next two years, 96% of all companies surveyed believe data will be a source of revenue, and 50% believe it will be a significant revenue source. Given the prevailing economic headwinds, it is not surprising that more business leaders are zeroing in on their data as an untapped source of revenue. Yet the downside is just as big: respondents identified data sovereignty as one of the key challenges facing organizations with 95% admitting it is a concern. Organizations that fail to comply with data-sovereignty regulations often have to pay fines up to hundreds of millions of dollars and suffer damage to brand reputation because of data compromise.

Enterprises in Hong Kong and the rest of the world are undergoing rapid digitalisation across all sectors, and together with the rising demand for cross-border data security, there is a growing need for a robust cloud framework that supports multi-cloud development and meets regulatory requirements. CITIC Telecom CPC’s collaboration with VMware enables mutual customers to benefit from a Sovereign Cloud Service based on VMware Cloud, the industry’s unique multi-cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and enjoy the benefits of data sovereignty and data economy with lower risk.

“The increased demand for sovereign cloud and its importance is widely recognized,” said Mr. Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC. “We are thrilled to work with a trusted international cloud technology leader and proud to become the first VMware Sovereign Cloud provider in Hong Kong. With our expanded VMware relationship, we can provide our customers with the best cloud solutions available that are not only more secure, compliant, and reliable, but also specifically tailored to meet the specific requirements of Hong Kong for data sovereignty and data mobility. This will enable our customers to modernize their apps, infrastructure and operations more cost-effectively, and with reduced risk.”

“There is no data sovereignty without cloud sovereignty. And sovereignty does not have to come at the expense of cloud innovation,” said Franco Lan, General Manager at VMware Hong Kong & Macau. “VMware Sovereign Cloud providers such as CITIC Telecom CPC can help customers innovate and drive digital transformation while reducing the risk of unlocking the value of data.”

Creating New Value with VMware Sovereign Cloud

As the leading Global-Local DICT service provider, CITIC Telecom CPC leverages its global resources and extensive industry experience to provide comprehensive ICT solutions and a suite of SmartCloud(TM) cloud computing services. As a long-term partner of VMware, CITIC Telecom CPC has already obtained multiple partner certifications from VMware, and has become the first VMware-verified Sovereign Cloud partner in Hong Kong, it enables mutual customers to benefit from Sovereign Cloud service based on VMware Cloud. CITIC Telecom CPC is well-positioned in deploying effective multi-cloud connectivity, safeguarding sovereignty control and risk management, and ensuring compliance with local regulations and data sovereignty requirements. It empowers enterprises to maintain data access and sovereign control while meeting high-level data privacy and residency requirements, as well as security and operational compliance requirements in the cloud environments. CITIC Telecom CPC is committed to assisting enterprises in deploying effective solutions for secure operation, reducing risks and creating new value to grow revenue through the digital economy and ultimately achieving long-term high-quality development.

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.

With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.

With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 60 SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24×7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services comply with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

(1) “Multi-Cloud Maturity Research Report,” Vanson Bourne, October 2022

https://news.vmware.com/media-library/multicloud-maturity-index-report