Nikon Products Receive the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023

TOKYO – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 20, 2023

Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that its products have received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023, sponsored by Germanys Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen.

The Red Dot Design Award is a world-class design competition that has 68 years of history. Entries from 60 countries and regions were submitted for the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023, which were judged by a panel of recognized design specialists from around the world based on aspects such as degree of aesthetic appeal, functionality and innovation. Winning products will be showcased at the special exhibition to be held at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany as well as online.

See the Red Dot Online website for further information on the Red Dot Design Awards.