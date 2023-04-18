KushCinema: New VOD Platform for BLACK CINEMA Content

From rare hard to find, to cult classics and mainstream hits to iconic masterpieces and special online events

April 17, 2023 – PRLog — KushCinema is the new pioneering streaming platform set to offer the best of Black cinema content in a one-stop-shop online platform.

KushCinema Founder, Marlon Palmer, is the Founder of Kush Films film club the UK’s longest running exhibition platform for black filmmakers (1998).

The KushCinema Founder said. “On the 19th of May 2023 we celebrate 25 years of Kush Films. I feel like an elder in this game in that I have a unique position and legacy work in the UK film industry. That work has lead to this exciting opportunity to embrace the digital era with a pioneering VOD streaming platform that will uniquely signify black leadership/ownership whilst providing distribution, monetization & archive capabilities for black and other disadvantaged filmmakers and to be able to connect our target audience with the representative global black cinema they so desperately seek”.

The concept of KushCinema was born during the 2020 Covid lockdown, where the subsequent plight of the global theatrical film industry hanged in the balance. It was finally sparked into life with the murder of George Floyd in America.

Palmer continues: “As a Black British man who grew up in Tottenham, North London watching the death of George Floyd left me numb and determined to show that black people were not just cannon-fodder to be left dying in the streets. It made me think how important positive representation is for Black people around the world and the single fact that representation matters”.

This made him call Philip Radley-Smith, CEO of software development company i2i and ask for help to build the VOD platform.

Radley- Smith said: “At the moment, it appears only a small percentage of Black films and programming makes its way to the cinema and television. I am hoping that supporting initiatives like KushCinema will help change this situation and give a much greater voice and profile for global Black talent”.

How It Works

The VOD streaming platform will incorporate a hybrid VOD format where users can sign up to enjoy:

Instant access to one- off individual film rentals (TVOD).

Free ad supported content (AVOD) via KushTVee section.