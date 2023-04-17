Everygame Poker Giving 15 Extra Free Spins on Fairy Slots to Players Depositing with Mastercard

WEBWIRE – Monday, April 17, 2023

Everygame Poker is giving free spins on two magical fairy-themed slots. Until April 23rd, depositing players can get free spins on Woodlanders and Faerie Spells. Those that use Mastercard for their deposit will get 15 extra free spins. Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

Watch video version of this story with previews of games.

In Woodlanders, a delightfully mischievous family of fairies living in an enchanted forest lead players to magical wins. Wilds multiply wins up to 5X. Stacked Mystery Symbols can appear on any spin. When they do, the whole reel transforms into matching symbols. Bonus Scatters award 10 free spins with Sticky Multiplier Wilds. Players can win up to 3794X their bet.

Scatter symbols explode allowing new symbols to take their place, Woodland spirits brew potions in the shadows, and any toadstool can hide a hoard of treasure in the mystical Faerie Spells slot game. Deep in an enchanted forest, the Faerie Queen helps players discover hidden win multipliers and she can trigger the games unique four-tiered jackpot game.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA FREE SPINS WITH MASTERCARD DEPOSITS

Available until April 23, 2023

30 Free Spins on Woodlanders (45 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: ELFCARD

60 Free Spins on Faerie Spells (75 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: MASTERFAIRY

Wagering requirement: 30X.

In addition to its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section.