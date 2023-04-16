Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline Participated in the Villages Parrot Head Club Annual Poker Run on Sunday, April 2 2023

The Poker Run, organized by The Villages Parrot Head Club, is an annual event that brings together members of the community for a day of fun and fundraising. This year, the event drew a large crowd, with participants from all over the area.

Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline were among the many participants who took part in the Poker Run. The event featured a series of checkpoints, where participants collected playing cards, with the goal of creating the best poker hand. The event was not only a fun way to spend a Sunday, but it also raised money for local charities and organizations.

“We had a great time participating in The Villages Parrot Head Club annual Poker Run,” said Mark A. Cline. “It’s always great to see the community come together for a good cause, and this event was no exception.”

Lisbeth Cline added, “We were happy to support local charities and organizations through this event. The Poker Run was a fantastic way to have fun and give back to the community.”

The Villages Parrot Head Club is a non-profit organization that promotes social and charitable activities for its members. The annual Poker Run is just one of the many events the organization hosts throughout the year.