FlipHTML5 Enables Users to Create Digital Catalogs That Helps Branding

FlipHTML5 is a one-stop digital publishing platform that offers users the convenience of creating, designing, and publishing their digital catalogs. With it, users can easily turn their catalogs into revenue-generating magnets.

The modern consumer is looking for modern ways to shop and have their orders delivered to their doorstep. The internet provides ideal avenues for shopping and buying products. The beauty of it is that audiences can access the digital catalog right from their smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other gadgets, thanks to FlipHTML5. The platform lets businesses create digital catalogs by uploading PDF files and converting them into interactive, professional-looking flipbooks.

FlipHTML5 magically transforms any PDF/Word/PPT or image files like PNGs and JPGs into an interactive page-turning digital catalog. It has an intuitive user interface with free templates to directly simplify the creation process. Once on the platform, users just need to pick a suitable layout, preset, and effect, and design the catalog of their choice. They also have the freedom to customize their projects according to their brand image and style.

What makes FlipHTML5 stand out is the convenience it offers users. After uploading files, users will quickly embellish them with interactive media elements like images, links, audio, videos, etc., to improve their visual appeal and dynamism. This is an excellent way of demonstrating to customers how products work to help them make informed decisions. With HTML5 technology, users are empowered to produce digital catalogs fast and make them available on all devices for customers to access.

When looking for ways to transform catalogs into revenue-generating projects, it is only through FlipHTML5 that users can achieve such a goal. They only need to upload their static files onto the platform and utilize the toolbar options and other options to produce reader-friendly digital catalogs. Sharing creations with massive audiences is simple. Users have a selection of sharing options, including social media, URLs, QR codes, embed codes, and much more.

“Our digital catalog maker gives consumers a virtual tour of the brand’s products, features, and how they work,” explained Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. “It’s easy for customers to navigate through pages or search to find the products they seek. And when they are satisfied, they can place their orders directly from the catalog’s clickable shopping links using their mobile devices. We have simplified processes for both businesses and customers to ensure smooth transactions.”

For details on how to create useful digital catalogs, please visit FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.