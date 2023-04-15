SIREN Living’s MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality Dietary Supplement Developed Just for Men

Siren Living developed all-natural MAN PLUS: Health & Vitality dietary supplement, which is available to consumers throughout the country on Amazon.

“We realized that men needed a dietary supplement that addressed their health needs,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., which makes SIREN and MAN PLUS all-natural dietary supplements. “Once we developed SIREN: Vitality and Wellness for women, we decided to meet the needs of men.

Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., said MAN PLUS: Health & Vitality is a unique blend of high-quality, all-natural ingredients that can help men maintain a feeling of vitality and passion.

“Whenever men feel fatigued or tired, they should take Health & Vitality for more energy,” she added.

Culbertson emphasized that the ingredients are all-natural because many consumers consider ingredients as vital information when they make a purchase.

“People want to know what they are putting into their bodies,” she said. “Natural ingredients are a big motivation when people are looking for products to buy.”

MAN PLUS dietary supplements by SIREN LIVING, a Belfast-based health and wellness company, include:

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.

SIREN Living also has corresponding dietary supplements for women, including:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is also for women who love glossier hair and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan. Summer Skin Plus has applied for a vegan certification.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

“We have dietary supplements that meet the health and personal needs of men and women,” Robinson and Culbertson added.

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Amazon, Walmart.com, or OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on Amazon, OneLavi.com, and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.