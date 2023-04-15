Meet 3 New ODBC Drivers for Shopify, Google Sheets, and Zoho Projects

The detailed list of the features:

– Seamless connectivity: easily access 3 commonly used cloud-based platforms directly from your preferred BI or reporting tool by utilizing standard SQL queries.

– Real-time data access: access your data in real-time, analyze, and make decisions based on up-to-date information.

– Customizable queries: use SQL queries to customize data extraction and analysis to get the data you need.

– Easy setup: with a simple and intuitive interface, you can easily set up the Devart driver in just three steps, ultimately saving your time.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-odbc-drivers-for-shopify-google-sheets-and-zoho-projects-now-available.html

Devart ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Our ODBC drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types to enable easy access to live data from anywhere.

