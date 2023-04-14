Alison Barnett announced as recipient of the BAFTA Television Craft Special Award 2023

– Alison Barnett is the first Head of Production to be awarded the prestigious accolade

– The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will take place on 23 April 2023

– Actor, comedian and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc to host for a second year

WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 13, 2023

BAFTA today announces Alison Barnett as the recipient of this years BAFTA Television Craft Special Award; one of the highest honours bestowed by the organisation. Recognised for her pioneering role as one of the very first female Head of Productions in the UK television industry, Alison Barnett is the first Head of Production to receive the award.

With a prolific career spanning forty years in the UK television industry, Alison Barnett is currently Head of Production at Kudos, one of the worlds leading production companies specialising in scripted content. Her television output spans more than 400 hours and she has been a vital part of more than 80 BAFTA-nominated shows as well as 14 winning productions.

Her own passion for the art-form emerged through an enviable roster of shows: Doctor Who (1979), Blakes Seven (1980), Grange Hill (1980-1981), All Creatures Great and Small (1983), Lipstick on Your Collar (1993), The Lakes (1999), Spooks (2003-2011), Bleak House (2005), Life on Mars (2006-2007) and Hustle (2005-2011). More recent Kudos hits have included Utopia (2013-2014), Grantchester (2014-2017), Broadchurch (2013-2017), SAS: Rogue Heroes (2022) and The Rig (2023).

Barnetts career began in theatre and opera, having originally trained as a Stage Manager. In 1979 she joined the BBCs television drama department as a floor assistant. In 1985, she went freelance working as a line producer on shows such as Glasgow Kiss (1999 2000), Spooks (2002-2003) and Bleak House (2004). InSeptember of 2005, she took up her current position at Kudos. Alongside, Barnett sits on Screenskills High-End TV Skills Council developing training programmes and partnerships, including 20 plus traineeships at Screenskills in departments varying from costume, sound, writing, editing, locations, producers, directors.

Alison Barnett, Head of Production at Kudos said: Im overwhelmed to receive this award from BAFTA. But mainly Im delighted to receive it on behalf of all those unsung heroes who work in production offices throughout the television industry. This is a chance for them to be recognised today too.

Jane Millichip, CEO at BAFTA said: Alison Barnett is an exceptional Head of Production and a pioneer. Her portfolio is staggering in its volume,quality, and popularappeal. She is alsoaninspiring role model through her work in training and development. It is an absolute pleasure to announce this special award. We look forward to celebrating Alison and her ongoing, and impressive, influence onthe UK television industry at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards ceremony later this month.

Previous recipients of this award include gateway organisation for deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent people in the arts, TripleC; joint founding directors of The Farm Group, Nicky Sargent & Vikki Dunn; script supervisor Emma Thomas; the production team behind Game of Thrones; prop-master Bobby Warans; and casting director Nina Gold.

This years BAFTA Television Craft Awards will return to The Brewery on Sunday 23 April and welcomes back actor, comedian, and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc as the ceremony host.

Mel Giedroyc said:The BAFTA Craft Awards are one of my favourite highlights of the TV year. Im thrilled to return as host, as the world of television comes together to recognise the amazing talent and work that goes on behind-the-scenes and off screen. Highlighting how important every role and every person is in the process of creating impactful and popular TV that the nation loves is important!

BAFTA Television Craft Awards is supported byofficial partners its Mad Dog 2020 Casting, 3 Mills Studios, Hotcam, Microsoft, Sara Putt Associates, ScreenSkills High-end Television Skills Fund and Spotlight.

#BAFTACraftAwards

Notes to Editors:

Photography is available via BAFTA Thirdlight

To apply for Media Accreditation for the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2023 on Sunday 23 April please click on the following link: BAFTA TV Craft Awards (Deadline: Tuesday 11th April 23:59)

The full nominations for this years awards can be found here

About BAFTA

BAFTA the British Academy of Film and Television Arts – is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally. Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round programme of learning events and initiatives which includes workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration. For more, visit www.bafta.org. BAFTA is a registered charity (no. 216726).