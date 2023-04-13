Outdoor Cap Releases 2023 Spring Market Guide

We’ve released the Spring 2023 Market Guide available for download for you and your customers! Here is a breakdown of what you will find in the guide.

On April 12, Outdoor Cap released the 2023 Spring Market Guide highlighting caps’ key colors and trending looks in Workwear, Water Sports, and Vintage Heritage. This is a great breakdown of what’s trending in the cap industry this season going into summer.

This guide provides well-researched, summed-up examples of the trends. Our team spends hundreds of hours each season researching and gathering data into this guide and publishes this market guide as a valuable resource for our customers to inform their business.

Key colors this season include Digital Lavendar, Lucious Red, Sundial, Tranquil Blue, and Verdigris. Workwear’s primary focus is neutrals and interesting textures. Water Sports features much-anticipated rope caps, performance priorities, and camos. Vintage Heritage trends are loving the ropes, patterns, and everything Americana, gearing up for summer.

The launch of the Spring 23 Market Guide from Outdoor Cap includes the guide, the blog, a video on their YouTube Channel, and promotions on their social media channels. They also offer trend guides from previous years for you to look back.

Outdoor Cap is here for you with insight into market trends, an understanding of sales, and strong sourcing partnerships. See all our resources on our site and stay tuned for more.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 400 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.