Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing girl in Mong Kok (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing girl in Mong Kok (with photo)



Police today (April 13) appealed to the public for information on a girl who went missing in Mong Kok.



Cheung Ho-ying, aged 13, went missing after she was last seen at Mong Kok MTR Station on April 8 afternoon. Her social worker made a report to Police on the same day.

She is about 1.55 metres tall, 55 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, black trousers, black sports shoes and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing girl or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0335 or 9020 2746 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.

