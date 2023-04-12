Lucas Sophocleous Hired as VP of Tech at National Business Capital

Leading FinTech Marketplace Stays Committed to Helping Entrepreneurs Grow Through Rolling Economy

National Business Capital, the leading FinTech marketplace in business financing, is excited to announce the hire of Lucas Sophocleous, Vice President of Technology.

Before joining National Business Capital, Lucas worked as the Vice President of Sales Enablement at NBCUniversal Media, where he led sales enablement for NBC Universal’s national, local, and global ad sales.

He also brings experience from Arbor Realty Trust, American Express, Accenture, and A&E Television Networks. Lucas’s talent, leadership skills, and hands-on knowledge of tech-enabled platforms bring a new level of technical expertise to National Business Capital’s growing team, and the company looks forward to upgrading its platform to better serve entrepreneurs nationwide.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Lucas join the team and our mission of delivering capital with speed and ease to entrepreneurs across the country,” says CEO of National Business Capital, Joe Camberato. “As banks tighten, we stay committed to helping small businesses access the capital they need to grow, and Lucas will allow us to do that with the utmost efficiency.”

The economy continues to change, but National Business Capital stays committed and focused on the bigger picture – streamlining access to capital and helping entrepreneurs grow to greatness.

“National has amazing technology and a fantastic platform. We provide a specialized level of customer experience by combining knowledgeable Business Finance Advisors and top-of-the-line technology to deliver speed and convenience to our clients. With Lucas on the team, there’s no ceiling on what we can achieve.”

About National Business Capital

The limits of success should never be defined by the lack of capital. Yet, in a constantly changing financing market, many entrepreneurs struggle to access the capital they depend on to fuel growth and find success. That’s why in 2007, Joe Camberato set out to create a company that lets entrepreneurs reimagine how they access capital.

With National Business Capital, experience a business lending marketplace built for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs.

Discover a time-saving machine that takes approval from months to hours, letting you spend less time chasing capital and more time building your business. Leverage a network of over 75 lending partners to find the right approval for your business and secure capital without compromise. Do it all from an intuitive online platform that centralizes your business lending needs for simpler, streamlined management.

Working with NBC, gain a financing partner for the future, ensuring your business can always access the capital it needs to succeed today and tomorrow.

$2+ Billion Funded. Grow to Greatness.