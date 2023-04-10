Lacrosse Unlimited Donates Nearly 30k In Gear and Equipment to Floral Park’s Sewanhaka High School

New Gear Will Allow the High School and Students to Continue Their Rich History in the Sport

Lacrosse Unlimited, the world’s largest lacrosse equipment supplier, announced today that it has donated nearly $30,000 of new lacrosse gear and equipment to Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park. The donation includes 50 lacrosse sticks, 50 balls, and 50 pairs of gloves as well as goalie gear, mouthguards, and other vital equipment that will benefit both the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams.

“We are so grateful for this generous equipment donation from Lacrosse Unlimited,” said Nicole Aller, principal of Sewanhaka High School. “As educators, we teach our students the value of having the right tools to get the job done, and this new sports gear is the tool that’s going help our lacrosse teams compete effectively.”

Sewanhaka High School is a public high school located in Floral Park, New York. It has had a rich lacrosse team history, in fact, Lacrosse Hall of Fame coaches including Tom Hayes ( Rutgers), Jack Kaley (NYIT), Richie Moran (Cornell) and Eamon McEneaney (Cornell All American) were all former players at Sewanhaka High School.

Unfortunately, the school no longer has the means and funds to provide the players with the right equipment to take the teams to the next level. It’s why Lacrosse Unlimited decided to step in.

“We wanted to play a role in sparking that flame back into the Sewanhaka Lacrosse Program,” said Lacrosse Unlimited CEO, Joe DeSimone. “Their program was deserving and from the looks on the faces of the students, this new equipment will set them up for a great season.”

Lacrosse Unlimited is the world’s largest outfitters of lacrosse equipment, but at their heart, they’re still very much a local business that has been serving the Long Island community for over 20 years. The store offers a wide variety of lacrosse equipment, including uniforms, sticks, balls, helmets, and gloves.

“We are excited to receive this donation from our friends at Lacrosse Unlimited,” said Sewanka’s lacrosse team coach, Connor Horl. “This equipment will help us continue to build on our success and provide our students with the opportunity to play the sport they love.”

“Coach Horl’s efforts to turn the school’s lacrosse program around have not gone unnoticed. Everyone can see these kids have a real drive to compete, but their tired equipment has been holding them back,”

said Mike Nelson, President of the Long Island Metro Lacrosse Foundation. “It’s why we reached out to Joe DeSimone and Lacrosse Unlimited to see if there was an opportunity here to help these teams secure the gear to make them truly competitive.”

Lacrosse Unlimited supports a number of Long Island causes including Save a Pet Animal Rescue. For more information, visit: http://www.lacrosseunlimited.com

About Lacrosse Unlimited

Founded in 1990 in Hauppauge, NY, Lacrosse Unlimited has grown into the largest lacrosse equipment distributor in the world. The company has over 45 retail outlets nationwide and is recognized for its customizable lacrosse equipment and first-class customer service.

