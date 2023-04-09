Marketing Company, Pop Jots, Announces New Office in Dallas, Texas to Serve More Businesses

Im so excited for the opportunity to move Pop Jots to the DFW area. I know that area has been expanding like crazy over the past few years, and I think this move will be a great way to help other businesses grow, said Starr.

Pop Jots offers the following writing services to companies in the food, travel, entertainment, consumer goods, and consumer service industries:

– Brochures

– Press Releases

– Blog Articles

– Email Messages

– Social Media Ads

– Product Descriptions

– Video Scripts

– Radio Spots

– Direct Mail

– And More

Before moving Pop Jots to Dallas, Starr spent five months working for an e-commerce advertising company, where he wrote marketing messages for over 30 private and national brands. Starr has also had over seven years of experience working for a video production company in Utah, where he helped grow over 20 viral YouTube channels from scratch.

Jason Starrs qualifications include the following:

Bachelors in Media Arts from Brigham Young University (2013)

Masters in Strategic Communication from Purdue University (2020)

Professional certification in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute (2021)

Certification in copywriting from the Blackford Centre for Copywriting (2021)

About Pop Jots:

Pop Jots is a marketing writing company that was founded by Jason R. Starr in Pleasant Grove, Utah in 2021. The company is a subsidiary of Pop Radish Communications, LLC. Pop Jotss mission is to use persuasive words and creative messaging to help other businesses stand out, connect with customers, and build stronger brands.

For more information about Pop Jots and its marketing writing services, visit https://www.popjots.com. Business owners can also contact Pop Jots directly by emailing the company at contact ( @ ) popjots dot com or calling 855-767-5687.

###