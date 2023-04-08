Blue Sky Research Announces Sale of Company to Necsel I.P. Inc.

Chris Gladding, Chairman, President, and CEO of BSR stated; Necsel, under the umbrella of Ushios newly formed Global Photonics Solutions group and one of the worlds premier laser manufacturers, is an excellent fit for BSR. I look forward to continuing to serve our customers worldwide and to further drive excellence in our product developments for these markets.

The combination of Necsel and BSR further creates the capability to extend BSR product range and further utilize our global footprint and sales support. This acquisition will increase our know-how and strengthens our IP portfolio in the component and laser solutions space. Also, by gaining another ISO 9001 certified facility, this will help us serve our customers better and deliver solutions that they want in the life sciences, Industrial and visual imaging space. We are excited to join the companies to create the next generation solutions with our customers, said William F. Mackenzie, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Necsel IP and General Manager of Ushios Global Photonics Solutions.

About Necsel IP, Inc.

Necsel IP, Inc. develops and manufactures lasers and laser solutions for the Visual Imaging, Industrial Processing and life sciences marketplaces. The companys cost effective solutions provide these applications additional performance, such as brighter sources, higher contract ratios, longer lifetimes, and allows the creation of products that were never possible before. Necsels business model includes high-level customer interaction and co-development to rapidly advance its customers technology capability and product performance. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA with manufacturing facilities worldwide. To learn more about Necsel, visit https://www.ushio.com.

About Blue Sky Research

BSR is a manufacturer of high performance fiber coupled laser components, laser modules free-space laser components and modules. Our products span the visible and near IR spectrum and our systems feature integrated laser drivers, monitor electronics, and temperature stability and controls. Our laser components offer gaussian, circular laser beams generated via our unique microlens technology.

Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed well over a million laser modules and maintained a reputation for advanced and cost effective fiber coupled laser diode modules and sources. Our high quality has remained consistent, making us a trusted source for laser integrators worldwide.

Blue Sky Research is dedicated to development and manufacture of innovative semiconductor laser products and solutions which optimize performance at the best possible value. For more information, visit https://blueskyresearch.com.

About Ushio Inc

From our start in 1964 in industrial light sources, our light has enabled technological innovation and viable solutions to challenges worldwide. We have created a host of world-first products with leading global market shares, most notably in fields such as industrial processes, visual imaging, and the life sciences.

With the increasing pace of market change and globalization, we believe that light will play a growing role in solving social issues and realizing a sustainable future.

We will keep believing in the potential of light and spur innovation with a passion for our dream. In so doing, we will help create a future and a culture beyond imagining through unique, high-quality technologies, products and services., visit https://www.ushio.co.jp/en.

###