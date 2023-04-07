USPack Script Partners with MedEdge for Intelligent Delivery Management Solution, ScripTrack

CONWAY, Ark. – April 6, 2023 – PRLog — MedEdge Solutions, the leader in pharmacy ancillary software and data services, announced a partnership with USPack Script, a national leader in same-day final-mile logistics and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, as an asset to its Pharmacy Delivery Management Solution Platform, ScripTrack.

ScripTrack’s intelligent delivery management solution allows pharmacies to streamline the shipping process by easily communicating shipments to patients, identifying delivery expectations, and capturing digital proof of delivery. By tracking this, pharmacies can stress less about managing multiple couriers and mitigating payer audits and focus more on patient needs using a single portal.

“Providers struggle every day to get lifesaving medicines and products for their patients; they should not have to struggle to manage those shipments. ScripTrack is a cost-effective solution which takes the burden off the pharmacy team and allows them to focus on positive outcomes for their patient and communicating shipment progress to their patients.”, said Brandon Carpenter, CEO, MedEdge Solutions. “We are ecstatic to join forces with an industry leader like USPack Script, that is committed to using cutting-edge technology solutions to improve the visibility, scalability, and reliability of transportation logistics.”.

With a major focus on the specialty and infusion pharmacy market, USPack Script provides their pharmacy customers with real-time ETA, POD, and chain of custody tracking data. “In today’s dynamic demand environment, pharmacies, prescribers, and patients rely on USPack Script illustrious distribution solutions to optimize shipping processes. We are excited to partner with MedEdge, a team committed to providing innovative and pharmacy-focused technology whose result-driven outcomes align with our commitment to customer satisfaction and sustained success.”, says Michael McLendon, Vice President of National Accounts.

About MedEdge: MedEdge provides ancillary pharmacy software and data services to support the post-acute pharmacy industry. The MedEdge platform offers pharmacies technology to analyze, manage and enable growth of logistics, 340B, license verification efforts, and intelligent delivery management solutions. MedEdge is focused on its mission to provide pharmacy focused technology so you can provide better care. To learn more, visit https://www.mededgesolutions.com/ .

About USPack Script: With a 36+year track record of success, USPack Script has a proven ability to create delivery strategies with business impact for customers in healthcare, retail, eCommerce, manufacturing, and distribution. With one of the industry’s most extensive transportation and warehouse networks and a dedicated network of independent delivery professionals on-call 24/7/365, USPack Script builds scalable, tech enabled final mile delivery networks for companies with needs of all shapes, sizes, and timeframes across the country. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, USPack operates across the US through a network of over 40 facilities and provides dedicated solutions operating out of customer facilities. For more information, please contact Michael McLendon, VP of National Accounts at 704-560-3472 or michael.mclendon@ gouspack.com.