CS Odessa Announces an Important Content Update for Computer Networking

CS Odessa is pleased to announce a new professional solution available in ConceptDraw STORE. The new Internet of Things solution provides an excellent set of tools for IT and network professionals who use ConceptDraw DIAGRAM.

Applying Internet of Things technology improves the quality of life for individuals and communities, providing more convenience, efficiency, safety, health, and entertainment in everyday life. IoT diagrams are a useful tool for communicating the complexities of IoT systems and ensuring that all stakeholders have a clear understanding of how they work.

The Internet of Things graphic libraries for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM deliver a visual representation of the data collected by IoT devices, enabling users to make sense of complex data and identify patterns and insights. The IoT solution provides users with a visual way to make sense of the vast amounts of data generated by IoT devices.

Internet of Things vector libraries and graphic examples are available for $30 for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v16 and ConceptDraw OFFICE v9 users. The IoT solution can be purchased and downloaded from the ConceptDraw STORE.

Operating Systems Supported

macOS 11 (Big Sur), 12 (Monterey), and 13 (Ventura)

Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)

