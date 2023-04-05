New Yorker Electronics Announces Release of New CIT Relay Ultra Subminiature Switch

The CIT DM3 Series is rated at 3A @ 125VAC/250VAC for General Purpose. The UL/cUL certified devices is also rated 3(0.5)A @ 125VAC/250VAC Resistive-Motor and 3A @ 30VDC Resistive with an actuation force of 100gF. The series has an operating temperature range of -40C to +85C and a rated electrical life of 10,000 cycles and a mechanical Life of 100,000 cycles. The 12.80mm x 5.80mm x 6.55mm DM3 Actuator and Housing/Cover are made of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), UL94-V0. It has copper alloy contacts and copper alloy/silver plated terminals.

As an authorized distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full CIT Relay & Switch line of Relay devices including Automotive, UL Approved, Latching Sockets and Contactors and Switch devices including Anti-Vandal, Surface Mount, Panel Mount, Illuminated, Process Sealed, Right Angle, Pushbutton, Tactile, DIP, Slide, Rocker, Toggle, Key, Circuit Breaker, Micro-Switches and Capacitive Touch Switches.

Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the worlds leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.

