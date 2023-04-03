Cambridge Rotary Club’s International Women’s Day Event 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – April 1, 2023 – PRLog — The Rotary Club of Cambridge address Empowering Girls initiative host the International Women’s Day event at the Foundry, Cambridge this year.

This year’s International Women’s day theme is “Digitall Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” program, hosted by Cambridge Rotary and held at The Foundry, included buffet refreshment, as well as special remarks by Senator Elizabeth Warren, Sarah MacDonald, the President, Life Science Cares, Kelley Borer-Miller, Director of Development, Science Club for Girls, Dr. Ehsan Hoque, founder and Executive Director of Distressed Children and Infants International (DCI).

In welcoming the guests, Natasha Finnerty, Cambridge Rotary member, offered a warm welcome to bring together Rotarian, Boston Rotaract and Boston Interacts clubs together with our guest, friends and family to celebrate this day to honor the women and girls of the world at this International Women’s day event.

Yolanda Li, Cambridge Rotary President commented, “Rotary is an international club of more than 1.4 million members who belong to more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in 160 countries, making it the largest global charity organization. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to address sustainable projects. The Rotary Club of Cambridge has been serving the Cambridge community for 101 years!”.

Rotary members throughout the world take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy, and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.

Rotary members from Cambridge have long supported the community through a range of service projects. We have also partnered with Science Clubs for Girls this year for the service project in May this year.

The highlight of the afternoon was the awarding of four outstanding women leaders in Boston who had been nominated as best exemplifying the “Empowered girls and empowered women in Innovation and Technology area” guiding principle of Rotary.

The awards presentation was emceed by York Lo, Cambridge President Elect, who introduced each of the four awardees. “The initiative for Rotary Clubs is ‘Empowered Girls’,” said Lo, “and the four winners of today’s Rotary Women leadership award have won based on the work they have contributed to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to the local community.

Rotary presents its Annual Women Leadership Awards to the following women leaders for their contributions in Innovation and Technology:

Dr. Daniela Rus - Director of the Computer Science and Artifical Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Julie Kim - President, U.S. Business Unit, Takeda

Maya Nasr - PhD Candidate, Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Dr. Yu-Shan Lin - Associate Professor, Tufts University and Founder, Speed Cycles

In her closing remarks, President Yolanda Li urged the assembled audience to consider joining a Rotary Club in the future, for opportunities to use their stellar leadership skills in helping others. “We can’t wait to see how you empowered girls here today, you are, indeed, our empowered leaders of tomorrow!”

About Rotary

Rotary (https://rotary.org/ en) brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org (https://rotary.org/ en).

About Rotary Club of Cambridge

Rotary Club of Cambridge has been serving the Cambridge Community since 1922. Rotary club membership represents a cross-section of the community’s business and professional men and women. The world’s Rotary clubs meet bi-weekly and are nonpolitical, nonreligious, and open to all cultures, races, and creeds. The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. They also support programs for youth, educational opportunities and international exchanges for students, teachers, and other professionals, and vocational and career development. The Rotary motto is Service Above Self. For more information, visit http://www.cambridgerotary.org/

CONTACT: Yolanda Li

Email: info@cambridgerotary.org

ROTARY CLUB OF CAMBRIDGE, DISTRICT 7930