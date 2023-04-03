24By7Security Promotes Jodi Siravo to Chief Administrative Officer

The cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm announces a strategic promotion of Jodi Siravo to the role of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at 24By7Security, leveraging her expertise in risk management and program optimization to drive growth and elevate the practice.

24By7Security has announced the promotion of Jodi Siravo to the position of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). In her new role, Jodi will lead the organization to new heights by spearheading its development and leadership. She will also oversee all operational and consulting aspects of the business’ cybersecurity and compliance practice.

Jodi Siravo has worked with 24By7Security as the Chief Consulting Officer since she joined the company in 2021. She has been specifically responsible for the administration of operational strategy direction, continuous improvement, internal audit development, enterprise risk management, and management reporting. Throughout that timeframe, Jodi received recognition for numerous significant accomplishments, including revamping the company’s back office operations and internal procedures, as well as expanding its workforce, which has become critical to the organization’s operations and product quality.

Prior to joining the company, she held the positions of Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management and Vice President of Internal Audit at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. A formidable authority in risk management, she is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), possesses a master’s degree in systems accounting, and has a Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA).

I look forward to continuously improving 24By7Security’s relationship between our services and delivery leaders to ensure that our customers are provided full lifecycle support,” said Jodi. “Our growing team continues to excel and is dedicated to taking our company’s offerings to the next level, all while strengthening our relationships with customers by providing them superior cybersecurity and compliance services.” she said.

Jodi is an experienced leader with a keen attention to detail. Her expertise in program management and internal process optimization enhances the performance of all corporate divisions, resulting in timely and high-quality deliveries that boost revenue.

