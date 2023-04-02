Get to Know the Professional Art and Design of Erik Abel of Ashland, Oregon

Bold colors, geometric patterns, and botanical profiles capture the eye of Erik Abel’s artwork. Inspired by his love of the ocean, surfing, and travel, Abel’s work articulates the water’s spirit and nature’s awe. His roots as a California surfer intermingle with his experiences living in the Pacific Northwest as well as traveling to the South Pacific and Central America, imparting an organic, tribal style to his subjects and compositions.

Abel is a talented artist and designer in the breathtaking Pacific Northwest. On his website, you can explore more than 700 of his mesmeric creations featured in renowned galleries across America and overseas! Following his passion for surfing, Abel has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in surfing like Rip Curl, the World Surf League, the Surf Industry Members Association, and more.

Abel has crafted a unique and captivating world on canvas, where accents of color burst forth unexpectedly amongst layers of hues. With precise strokes from colored pencils, his work reveals intricate detail and depth.

Over the years, his unique artwork has been showcased in renowned galleries worldwide. Additionally, well-known companies such as Patagonia, Reef, REI, and Billabong have sought him out for commercial projects.

Abel is committed to giving back through nonprofit partnerships, exhibitions, and other initiatives supporting humanitarian causes and environmental protection. His art is aesthetically pleasing, bringing out the spirit of surf, land, and nature through its vibrant colors and stunning images. Whether you’re looking for surf prints, animal prints, or pacific northwest prints, Abel Arts will have something to inspire you.

On top of that, Abel Arts offers custom framing services for all of their prints to ensure your art stands out and is uniquely yours. They use quality materials to frame your art, from classic and contemporary to surf-inspired frames. With years of experience working on custom projects for clients, Abel Arts guarantees a professional finish for your artwork.

You get quality and expertise when you choose the professional art and design of Erik Abel in Ashland, Oregon, US for your surf prints, animal prints, pacific northwest prints, or any other artistic inspirations. You can trust that Erik’s team will help bring your vision to life. Invest in a piece of surf-inspired artwork today that will add a touch of lasting beauty and adventure to your home.

Their prints are an investment in your home or office space that you can treasure for years. Each piece of art from Abel Arts is sure to bring beauty and good vibes with it. Check out their website today to explore the possibilities at: https://abelarts.com/.

Contact name: Nellie Abel

Email: nellie@abelarts.com

About Abel Arts

