Your Housing Group boosts Field Force Efficiency and Resident Experience with FLS

One of the UK’s largest housing providers in the North of England with 29,000 homes, YHG utilises Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 platform and selected FLS VISITOUR to provide a robust dynamic scheduling and mobile solution that could also integrate seamlessly with its MRI AccuServ repairs management system.

First was to deliver the FLS solution for fix360, YHG’s dedicated repairs team with circa 200 operatives, secondly the voids team, and subsequent business functions to include surveyors and tenant liaison officers – in total more than 300 resources. Darren Halliwell, YHG’s Chief Information Officer, said: “At the heart of our functional requirements was dynamic scheduling and accurate routing.”

Highlighted results include:

– 25-32% increase in job completion by operatives through efficiency and a commensurate saving in fuel and emissions per job helping towards costs and ESG.

– Greater visibility and a reduced risk of backlogs.

– Automated messaging of arrival time reminders to the customer, improving service and reducing the risk of a “no access” appointment.

– Customer self-service appointment booking has been enabled and a repair can be reported in seconds, 24/7, fitting around resident lifestyles and working days. The success of this project has received recognition in housing industry awards, with YHG a finalist for “Best Digital Transformation.”

Once a customer’s need is qualified by the call centre or via its 24/7 self-service resident portal, Your Home Hub, FLS VISITOUR provides the optimal AM/PM appointment choices according to available operatives and existing commitments, with the customer receiving confirmation text messages as reminders. This utilises real-time optimisation, not just finding white-space to fill in the diary, with the added accuracy of time-of-day actual traffic speeds for every journey. Each appointment is therefore cost-effective and punctual, using operatives with the right skills enabling the best possibility of a first-time fix.

See the full results at https://fastleansmart.com/en/blog/your-housing-group-increases-productivity-of-its-field-service-by-25-32-with-fls-visitour-dynamic-scheduling-solution/

About FLS – FAST LEAN SMART

FLS VISITOUR enables the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, route planning ability, and enormous cost savings. www.fastleansmart.com/en

About Your Housing Group

Your Housing Group Limited, a Charitable registered society under the Co-Operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014 no 30666R registered with the HCA no L4203. For all PR & Media enquiries please contact Bird Consultancy on 07816 294055 or email yhg@birdconsultancy.co.uk