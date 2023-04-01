Hoffmann and Baron, LLP, Senior Partner Jim Harrington Is Repeat Guest On Legal Radio Show

In the first half of the discussion, Harrington described trademarks. He explained businesses use certain words and logos, which can be trademarked, to help consumers associate the business as the source of the goods or services. Unlike patents where you need to file first, the rights of trademarks come from the use of the trademark.

The conversation continued with copyrights and how they relate to original works of authorship, such as a painting, sculpture, audio recording, writing, etc. Copyrights exist once an original work of authorship is fixed in a tangible medium. Registration of the copyright can provide some important advantages.

Harrington defined trade secrets as, any information used in a business that can give an advantage over a competitor that does not have the information. One famous example of a trade secret that Harrington mentioned is Coca-Cola’s recipe, which remains a secret to this day.

Harrington ended the discussion by stressing the importance of protecting creative ideas and innovation through the various forms of intellectual property.

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, works with a variety of companies from entrepreneurial to global, as well as research institutions.

To listen to the podcast, please click here: https://www.hbiplaw.com/wp-content/uploads/Law-You-Should-Know-03-20-23.mp3.

ABOUT JAMES HARRINGTON:

James Harrington, Hoffmann and Baron, LLP, is the senior partner in the firm’s New York office. He brings extensive experience in various areas of intellectual property practice, including patent and trademark prosecution, patent and trademark litigation, post-grant proceedings, client counseling, opinion work, due diligence, and licensing. He is also highly experienced in managing the firms university and research-based clients. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, he spent five years as a trial attorney. He has lectured and participated in panel discussions on various topics of patent law relating to biotechnology.

He graduated with B.S. in Biology from Bucknell University (1988), a J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law (1992), and an M.S. in Biology from Adelphi University (2006).

ABOUT HOFFMANN & BARON, LLP:

Hoffmann & Baron is a full-service law firm specializing in all areas of intellectual property, both domestically and internationally. For almost four decades, the practice has become known for its unparalleled ability to protect and transform ideas into assets.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, not usually seen in the legal industry, the firm attracts world class attorneys. Hoffmann & Baron uses a hybrid model to successfully meld its business side with its technical.

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP provides a cost-effective approach to achieve the best favorable outcome for the client. Commercial success, efficiency and discipline are their guides. Established in 1984 by co-founders Charles R. Hoffmann and Ronald J. Baron, the firm has offices in New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. The firm is proud to serve clients around the globe in all scientific and engineering fields.

