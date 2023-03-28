Japan – Educational Manga Prepared as Teaching Tool for school child: “The Secrets of SDGs – Affordable and Clean Energy”

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), in collaboration with Gakken Inc., has prepared and released an educational manga in English introducing MHI Group’s energy-related efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, toward achieving a decarbonized world. Titled “The Secrets of SDGs: Affordable and Clean Energy,” the publication, featuring color graphics and easy-to-read text, follows release of an original Japanese-language version in May 2022.

Using a mix of visuals and data, the publication explains MHI Group’s various energy-related initiatives targeted at achieving decarbonization, including the Company’s innovative power generation technologies, carbon capture systems, etc. It explains how, through diverse efforts, MHI is helping to achieve SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy – in order to address issues impacting the global energy situation today and into the future. The manga pages depict a visit to an MHI factory by two elementary school children, together with their teacher, after learning about the importance of energy. The young visitors are given explanations of how MHI’s huge gas turbines play a critical role in generating power, how developments in power generation today enable the use of hydrogen fuel that emits no CO2, etc. The story presents a vision of a sustainable world in the future.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to convey the importance of contributing to the SDGs to the young people who will be the generation of tomorrow. It will also continue to grow as a company that contributes to the realization of a sustainable world – for the benefit of our planet and everyone who inhabits it.

