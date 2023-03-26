Puopolo Sworn in as Secretary of the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Professionals Association

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that its stockholder, Shannon Puopolo, has been sworn in as the Secretary of the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Professionals Association (SWFLBPA). The ceremony occurred on March 23, 2023, at the SWFLBPA’s 10th Annual Alexander L. Paskay Memorial Dinner. As Secretary of the SWFLBPA, Puopolo will oversee the organization’s records and work closely with the board of directors to promote the association’s mission and goals.

“We are extremely proud of Shannon’s appointment as Secretary of the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Professionals Association,” said Douglas Szabo, Henderson Franklin’s Managing Stockholder. “Her dedication to the practice of bankruptcy law and her commitment to the local legal community make her an excellent choice for this position. We are confident she will significantly contribute to the association and its members.”

Puopolo is a stockholder in Henderson Franklin’s Business Litigation Department. With over a decade of experience in bankruptcy, she represents companies, financial institutions, and individuals in a range of legal services supporting creditor’s rights.

“I am honored to be sworn in as Secretary of the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Professionals Association. I look forward to working with the board of directors and the members of the association to promote excellence in the practice of bankruptcy law and to provide educational and networking opportunities to our members.”

In the community, Puopolo is the immediate past president of the Board for the Lee County Bar Association Foundation, and chair of its annual charity golf tournament, raising over $100,000 in the last five years for local charities. She is also the past president of the Lee County Bar Association’s Young Lawyers’ Division.

Puopolo’s accolades include being named among the Gulfshore Business Magazine’s 40 Under 40 (2021) and Business Observer’s “40 Under 40” (2020). Additionally, she has been recognized as a “Rising Star” in business litigation by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine every year since 2012. Puopolo has also been honored as a “Top Lawyer” in business litigation by Naples Illustrated magazine every year since 2018.

In addition to her exceptional legal skills, Puopolo is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator and a Florida Middle District Court Federal Mediator, demonstrating her commitment to alternative dispute resolution. She earned her law degree from the Miami School of Law, graduating cum laude, and her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis. Puopolo may be reached at 239.344.1116 or via email at shannon.puopolo@henlaw.com.

About Henderson Franklin

Henderson Franklin, having been in business since 1924, provides a range of legal services to the communities of Southwest Florida, including business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin has four offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Puopolo or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.