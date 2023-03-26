Long Time Outdoor Cap Rep Lisa Hawkins Announces Retirement

Lisa Hawkins, our outside sales rep over Idaho and Oregan, has announced her retirement. Randy Snyder will take on Hawkins’ states.

On March 31, Lisa Hawkins, our outside sales rep over Idaho and Oregan, has announced her retirement. Randy Snyder, already representing Alaska, Montana, and Washington, will take on Hawkins’ states.

Lisa has proudly served Outdoor Cap for 15 years. She is most proud of how long she represented Outdoor Cap and its strength as a top 25 supplier, noting the integrity of Outdoor Cap.

“I have had the pleasure of working with so many great people that all brought a unique approach to their job and are such great people.”

Randy Snyder is stepping into this role, “ I am excited to travel to new territories and to connect with more fun, energetic, and talented business leaders.” He has been with Outdoor Cap for 13 years.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 400 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.