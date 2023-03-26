Internationally-Renowned Researcher Publishes a Book on The Organization of DNA in Chromatin

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – WEBWIRE – Friday, March 24, 2023

Organization of DNA in Chromatin remains my most important book along with Premeltons in DNA. Both books remain my most important scientific contribution, and I recommend that they be read carefully by students and professors studying molecular biology and biophysics. Dr. Henry Sobell

Dr. Henry M. Sobells unifying concept of DNA Physical Chemistry and Molecular Biology has garnered him and his colleagues awards for their intensive research paper written on the topic. The scientific model, which he has previously published in his first book, Premeltons in DNA, gets a sequel with his second publication, Organization of DNA in Chromatin.

Dr. Henry M. Sobell offers a more structured structure to a model that illustrates how detailed the DNA composition is within the nucleosome in his book Organization of DNA in Chromatin. The new model, which is an adaptation of an earlier presentation (discussed in Premeltons in DNA), explains how the presence of a number of aperiodic structures can increase the periodic cutting patterns seen in experiments if there is a reasonable chance that either 10 base-pairs of B-DNA or 11 base-pairs of A-DNA will occur on a specific segment of the left-handed toroidal superhelical structure.

Organizations of DNA in Chromatin is essential reading for anyone interested in learning more about the field of genetics, just as Dr. Sobells first book. This book does a fantastic job of providing extra understanding about genetics and DNA to a scientific audience by utilizing the authors expertise throughout its pages.

Visit author Dr. Henry M. Sobells website at https://henrymsobell.com/ to learn more about his books, life, and other contributions to the field of science.