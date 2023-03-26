Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Taichi Kho on winning champion

SCST congratulates Taichi Kho on winning champion *************************************************



​The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung congratulated Hong Kong golf athlete Taichi Kho on being the first Hong Kong athlete who won a tournament on the Asian Tour.



Mr Yeung said, “Taichi Kho’s victory in the World City Championship on home ground, is a solid achievement of the Hong Kong golf sector’s efforts in nurturing of young athletes over the years. Taichi Kho has proved the strength of Hong Kong athletes with his extraordinary skills. We feel honoured and proud of him.



Mr Yeung also said, “The Hong Kong Golf Association and the Hong Kong Golf Club successfully organised this international competition, just in time to undertake the outstanding achievements of Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Central and the Museum Summit, making Hong Kong continued to be an ‘events capital’. We believe that this intense sporting spirit will continue into this weekend’s Hong Kong Sevens.”