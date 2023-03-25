DAISO to open 5th Houston store

Willowbrook, Texas – WEBWIRE – Friday, March 24, 2023

Daiso, Japans favorite retailer, is pleased to announce that it will open a new store at Commons at Willowbrook in Houston, Texas on March 29. This opening marks the 5th Daiso location in the Houston area.

As a value driven company, Daisos retail stores provide customers the opportunity to shop a wide range of quality products at a great price. Our mission is to create joy through a fun shopping experience with unique products at an extraordinary value. Daisos expansion into new markets aligns with our vision to create an opportunity for everybody to Discover Daiso! says Lance Twitty, Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer for Daiso USA.

The Daiso store at Commons at Willowbrook encompasses 7,300 square feet, and features items that include products from stationery, kitchen, cosmetics, home goods and more. This will be Daisos 92nd U.S. store. Across the globe, the retailer has more than 5,500 stores and 3,300 stores in Japan alone. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, The Willowbrook location is just the next step in our growth strategy. We currently operate 92 units in 6 states, with more states opening in 2023 and 2024. Houston based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores in the area. That certainly influenced our timing expanding in this region.

Daiso will celebrate its soft opening at Commons at Willowbrook on Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 10 a.m. The official grand opening of the Commons at Willowbrook store is on April 1. The first 100 customers that make a minimum purchase of $30 on April 1st and 2nd will receive a free goodie bag.

The Commons at Willowbrook Daiso store is anchored by neighboring tenant Ulta and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Daiso was founded in 1977 in Japan and entered the US market in 2005. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

DAISO Houston Texas (Commons at Willowbrook), Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday & Sunday, April 1-2, 2023 | 10:00AM

Where: 7740 FM 1960, Houston, TX 77070 (Next to Ulta Beauty at Common at Willowbrook)

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1243409799933672

Grand Opening Promotions:

● Goodie Bag for the first 100 customers with minimum $30 purchase on both days (04/1 & 04/2/23), while supplies last.

