Canada – PMRA Guidance Document, Streamlined Category B Submissions

The purpose of this new guidance document is to clarify the eligibility and

conditions for acceptance of Streamlined Category B Submissions.

With the publication of Regulatory Directive DIR2017-01, Management of Submissions Policy (8 March 2017), new terminology was introduced for submissions with a

limited number of amendments, and requiring only a value assessment:

Streamlined Category B Submissions. These types of submissions were

formerly termed Category C Efficacy Reviews (REG2002-04). On 3 July 2020, in Regulatory Proposal PRO2020-01, the PMRA proposed to increase the number of label amendments permitted

within one of these submissions to six (6).

This guidance document is published pursuant to PRO2020-01 and replaces

REG2002-04.

Category B submissions that require only value (Part 10) information are

eligible for review as Category B Streamlined submissions, provided that

the request concerns:

a decrease in the use rate;

an increase in the level of control (for example, upgrading to control

from suppression);

the addition of a pest;

the addition of a tank-mix; or

the addition of the general label statement related to tank mixing found

in the PMRA Guidance Document, Tank Mix Labelling.

In order to qualify as a Streamlined Category B submission, the following

conditions must be met.

The total amount of product applied to the crop does not increase as a

result of the amendments (for example, no increase in application rate

and/or number of applications per year).

Products proposed for use in tank-mixes must each be registered for the

specific use site/crop when applied individually; the application rate when

applied as a tank mix partner cannot exceed the application rate when the

product is used alone.

All tank-mix partners must already be registered for the timing (for

example, pre-emergent, post-bloom) and method of application (for example,

soil drench, foliar, aerial) proposed in the tank-mix directions.

A maximum of six (6) label amendments are allowed within one submission.

For example:

The addition of six (6) new pests; or

a decrease in the application rate for three (3) pests already on the

label and the addition of three (3) new pests; or

the addition of one (1) tank mix that is proposed to control five (5)

pests that do not already appear on either tank mix partner label, etc.