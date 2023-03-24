Japan – MHI Thermal Systems to Launch 22 Models of Residential-use Room Air Conditioners for the Japanese Market in 2023 (Domestic sales only)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will launch 22 new models of residential-use air conditioners for the Japanese market for 2023. The new models in three series will be successively released starting April 1. The 2023 lineup comprises nine models in the Company’s top-of-the-line S Series, featuring outstanding energy efficiency, functions for comfort and cleanliness, and a high Annual Performance Factor (APF), six models in the high-performance R Series incorporating an automatic filter cleaning function, and seven models in the standard T Series. Together these new models provide comfortable living spaces for diverse lifestyles.

Features of the New Models

1. Two types of sensors, and functions using ions and ozone provide comfort and cleanliness (S Series)

1) A comfortable environment provided by two types of sensor (motion and thermal sensors)

The incorporation of a motion sensor to detect the movement of people, and a thermal sensor to detect the location of people and changes in the temperature of walls or floors, allows for an “AI Automatic Comfort” operating mode in which AI utilizes information from the sensors to automatically optimize comfort and energy efficiency, as well as a new “Sensor-Guided Airflow” and “Breeze Direction” operating mode to automatically adjust the direction of the airflow.

2) A clean environment provided by functions using ions and ozone

The cleanliness of the indoor unit has been enhanced with such features as a “Refreshing Ion Mode” that releases negative ions to inhibit the proliferation of viruses, bacteria, and mold, an “Aqua Ozone Mode” that floods the indoor unit with ions and ozone to inhibit the growth of odor and dirt-causing bacteria, and a “Aqua Ozone Heating Mode” that uses heated-air drying to inhibit the growth of mold bacteria.

2. High APF and exceptional low temperature heating performance (S Series)

The incorporation of a new compressor with a greater number of copper windings and a high-grade neodymium magnet, a new invertor with high-efficiency pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) control and low-loss switching element, larger diameter fans for the indoor and outdoor units, and a high-efficiency motor, has increased the energy efficiency performance by around 14% compared to previous models. These models also fully demonstrate their capabilities when the outside air temperature drops, with low temperature heating performance enhanced 29% compared to previous models.

3. Compatibility with smart speakers for improved operability (All series)

The wireless LAN interface that had been previously offered as an add-on option is included as a built-in unit on S Series models, allowing these units to be controlled with a smartphone without altering the external appearance. The operability of all new models has also been improved with the capability of linking them to a smart speaker (sold separately) to provide voice-activated control or confirmation of the operating status.

4. The lineup of 22 models in three series provides comfortable spaces for diverse lifestyles

Continuing from the 2022 models, all three series have a “WARP” operating mode enabling rapid cooling or heating, an extra-powerful “JET Airflow” operating mode, and a “Bio-clear” operating mode in which temperature and humidity near the filter is controlled to suppress pollen with enzymes and urea in the bio-clear filter.

In addition, the indoor units in the R Series and T Series are of compact dimensions, with a height of only 25cm, allowing for installation even in tight spaces such as above tall windows or below clipped ceilings.

As with the 2022 models, the S Series and R Series are equipped with a function allowing linked and synchronized operation with the “roomist” SHK Series of hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifiers from MHI Group firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Corporation, allowing for optimal control of the temperature and humidity.

Further, all series contribute to environmental conservation with the use of filter holders made from a synthetic resin containing recycled tea leaves, an upcycling of tea leaves using the Tea Leaves Recycling System developed by Japanese beverage company ITO EN, Ltd.

