Marqita Brooks’s Newly Released “Get Up Momma” is an Uplifting Message of the Need for Self-Care and to Treat Our Bodies Well as an Example to the Next Generation

“Get Up Momma”: a delightful story of a mother’s love and determination. “Get Up Momma” is the creation of published author, Marqita Brooks, a proud daughter and mother of one who holds a bachelor’s degree in applied science.

Brooks shares, “I am super excited about my book, ‘Get Up, Momma.’ This book is so dear to me. I dedicated my book to my daughter. When I was pregnant with her, I was diagnosed with prediabetes that really never went away. I was super tired and exhausted; it was just hard for me to do anything with her. Diabetes is a serious condition in the African American community, as well as all over the world. We have to keep fighting to be well and do self-care. I’m still fighting, and it’s not as easy. Mothers and women in general have a lot of titles and we have to tell ourselves to ‘Get up, Momma.’”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marqita Brooks’s new book will resonate with many mothers who often find themselves feeling worn out but in need of self-care.

Consumers can purchase “Get Up Momma” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Get Up Momma,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.