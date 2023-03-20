Inextrix Announced to Exhibit in Convergence India Expo 2023 – India’s Largest Tech and Infra Expoand#8239;

Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd, more popularly known as Inextrix, is one of the leading technology companies. The company has announced participation in upcoming Indias Largest Tech and Infra Expo, which is renowned as Convergence India Expo 2023. The company will be exhibiting its top VoIP based solutions along with custom VoIP development services.

The spokesperson of the company announced the details of the participation as an exhibitor in this expo.

Booth number: D 266

Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India

Date: 27 to 29 March 2023

About Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is an IT and technology company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. It also has sales offices in Turkey and the UK. Since 2010, Inextrix has been catering to its global customers with its client centric services and innovative products. The company has expertise in different and trending technologies in web, VoIP, and mobile app development segments. The company has also developed creative products and solutions to benefit its global customers with affordable, scalable, and robust communication and collaboration mean. Call center solution with intelligent features is one of the popular offerings of the company. It also offers custom VoIP development services to build competitive and unique technology products for its innovative clients. The company will showcase all this during CC Expo. To know more and connect with the representatives, visit https://inextrix.com

We are excited to be part of Convergence India Expo 2023 as one of the exhibitors. It is renowned as Indias Largest Tech and Infra Expo is the perfect place to discover, connect and explore! Network and engage with the leading players in the industry and build your brand, launch new solutions, connect with decision-makers and industry experts, find new business partners and engage with your peers. As we have been working in the VoIP industry for years, we have the best call center solution to offer. In addition, we are renowned for our custom VoIP development services that can help develop the top products, including a customized contact center software solution. Visit https://inextrix.com/business-events/ to register and more information.

Contact:

Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

contact ( @ ) inextrix dot com

###