Rejuvenate Your Soul This Spring With 25% Off at Oceana Santa Monica Hotel

Located on the beautiful Pacific Coast, Oceana Santa Monica’s luxurious suites offer an unparalleled oceanfront experience that will reinvigorate your soul.

Santa Monica, CA. (PRUnderground) March 16th, 2023

Oceana Santa Monica, the renowned luxury hotel on the beachfront of California’s iconic city, invites you to start your spring break in style. Our Lanai Suite is perfect for couples looking for a romantic getaway with its large balcony overlooking the ocean and private hot tub. Our larger suites offer plenty of space for larger groups to relax and unwind in style. And now you can enjoy 25% off midweek stays from Sunday to Thursday when you book directly with us!

“At Oceana Santa Monica, we are dedicated to providing our guests with a unique experience that allows them to truly relax and reconnect with nature,” said General Manager at Oceana Santa Monica. “Our spring serenity promotion offers unbeatable value for those wanting to take advantage of the best of what our property has to offer.”

Enjoy complimentary breakfast delivered directly to your suite each morning and access to our outdoor pool area, where you can soak up the sun or dip in the heated pool. Spend the day exploring all Santa Monica offers, from trendy cafes and boutiques on Montana Avenue to strolling along the beach boardwalk.

With easy access to nearby attractions such as Venice Beach and Malibu Pier, you can find something exciting while staying at Oceana Santa Monica. Whether romantic walks on the beach or simply enjoying peace in one of our luxurious suites, you will feel refreshed and rejuvenated by your stay here. Take advantage of this limited-time promotion today by calling us directly (800) 777-0758.

Discover why the Oceana Santa Monica Hotel is the perfect destination for starting your journey this spring season!