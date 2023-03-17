Briley & Baxter Publications LLC Continues Fast Growth with More than 50 Books Published Since 2019

Massachusetts Based Publishing Company has published 21 local authors and donates 10 percent of publishing royalties to support animal rescues.

Briley Baxter Books

HANOVER, Mass. – March 16, 2023 – PRLog — Founded in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 2019 Briley & Baxter Publications LLC has grown to publish more than 50 books including 21 local authors.

South Shore award winning author Stacy Padula founded the publishing company, Briley & Baxter Publications LLC as a way to support animal rescues with 10 percent of publishing royalties donated to different animal rescues. They publish books in adult fiction, non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, fantasy and self-help, as well as Christian fiction and non-fiction for all ages. The books are available through Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes and Amazon in both print and EBook format. Briley & Baxter Publications LLC offers traditional publishing contracts as well as hybrid contracts for authors who would like an opportunity to earn royalty rates higher than industry standard.

Local authors published by Briley & Baxter Publications include:

Boston native Stephanie Ade with her children’s book, My One Wish.

Forestdale, MA author and artist Theodore “Teddy” Biron’s children’s book, The Lighthouse Keeper Saves the Bay.

Middleboro, MA resident Isabelle Semas’ young adult book, The Crash.

Stephanie Brazer of Whitman, MA children’s book, The Cam-Mac Adventure Express.

Marshfield, MA native music producer, songwriter and musician Candido Bretto’s children’s book, The Falling Star Repairman.

Soon to be released by New Bedford, MA raised screenwriter and director Michael Caissie’s adult novel, Between Heaven & 42 nd and Broadway.

Bridgewater State University graduate and Whitman, MA resident David Charam’s children’s book, The Spooks Who Spooked Halloween .

. Hull resident and educator Eileen Clancy-Pantano’s children’s book , Finn Finally Seas, and her soon-to-be-released children’s book, Crabby Cakes .

and her soon-to-be-released children’s book, . Rochester, MA resident and retired engineer Richard Cutler’s Sci-fi Series with novels Course Correction, Carbon Neutral, and newly released Altered Horizon .

and newly released . Royalston, MA residents Annie and Gilly DeCosta’s children’s book, Maizy & Charlie’s Germ Book .

. Cohasset, MA resident Debra Fredette’s inspirational book, My Refuge – Finding Peace & Strength in Uncertainty .

. The official Boston Anthem singer Todd Angilly and Service Dog volunteer Rachel Goguen’s children’s book, The Adventures of Owen & the Anthem Singer .

. Retired Mattapoisett, MA educator Kathleen Hickey’s young adult novel , Penikese Island Adventure.

Rockland, MA resident Jenna Feitelberg’s children’s book, The Baby Cow and Other Children’s Poems.

Pembroke, MA native AmyLee Westervelt’s children’s book, The Colors Inside of Me.

Plymouth, MA resident Nicki MacKinnon’s children’s book, A Little Piece of the Big Picture.

Hanover, MA resident Susan Downing’s upcoming children’s book, Bradkin Visit Martha’s Vineyard.

East Sandwich, MA resident Christine Golding’s upcoming children’s book, Daddy Came Home a Stranger.

Arlington, MA resident Ross Grifkin’s upcoming middle-grade book, Errol the Cat .

. South Shore author Dianne Hunt Smith’s upcoming novel, Mystery at Chilmark, which takes place on Martha’s Vineyard.

You can learn more by visiting www.brileybaxterbooks.com.