Hong Kong – Coin Collection Programme

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) today (March 16) announced a new service schedule of the two “Coin Carts” under the Coin Collection Programme, for the period of March 27, 2023 up to June 11, 2023. The schedule and other details of the Programme are shown on the HKMA webpage (coincollection.hkma.gov.hk).



Since the launch of the Programme in October 2014 up to February 28, 2023, the two Coin Carts had carried out 1 047 000 transactions, collecting 833 million coins with a total face value of HK$1,291 million during the period. The collected coins are re-circulated to meet demand.



The Coin Carts provide service at locations that are convenient to the public without affecting the normal flow of traffic and pedestrians. Locations that have suitable power supply facilities, such as the Leisure and Cultural Services Department mobile library service locations, are preferred so as to reduce the need for using the Coin Carts’ own stand-by generators. This makes the Programme more environmentally friendly. In selecting the service locations, the HKMA has taken into consideration comments and suggestions given by district councils and members of public, and has consulted the Transport Department and the Hong Kong Police Force as necessary.



The two Coin Carts collect coins from members of public in the 18 districts of Hong Kong on a rotating basis. Under normal circumstances each Coin Cart will stay at a location for a week, subject to availability of the parking space and the maintenance schedule of the Cart. Service hours are from 10am to 7pm. Each vehicle is equipped with two coin counting machines and operational staff will be present to provide assistance. An electrical wheelchair lift is available for use. Users can choose to exchange coins for banknotes or adding value to their stored value facilities, such as Octopus Cards or e-wallets (including AlipayHK, Octopus Wallet, Tap & Go, TNG Wallet and WeChat Pay). There is also a Community Chest donation box inside each vehicle. The coin collection service is free of charge.



The HKMA will review the Programme from time and time, and will regularly update the service schedule to give advance notice to the public.