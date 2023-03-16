Bernice Duffy Johnson’s Book “The Duffy-Stith Family” gets displayed at the LibLearnX 2023

The book describes the ups and downs the author and her siblings have experienced.

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Readers enjoyed Bernice Duffy Johnsons book display at LibLearnX: Library Learning Experience.

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet successfully presented the black family history book The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments by Bernice Duffy Johnson at LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience on January 2730, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA.

In The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments, Bernice and her ten siblings share personal accounts of their lives, including the ups and downs theyve experienced, the people theyve become close to, the things theyve accomplished, and the goals theyve set for themselves. The desire to record and honor the tale of an extraordinary family that overcame incredible odds to rise from obscurity to prominence was the driving force behind the endeavor.

Readers will be captivated by the personal experiences shared by each family member. Its fascinating to compare the eldest child in a family to the youngest, especially when there are many kids in the family.

Experience an inspiring read with The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments by Bernice Duffy Johnson. Order a copy today. Copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Theodores Books.

The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments

Author | Bernice Duffy Johnson

Genre | Black Family History

Publisher | Newman Springs

Published date | September 16, 2022

Author

Bernice Duffy Johnson has a Ph.D. in education, leadership, and administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She taught undergraduate and graduate level courses for 23 years at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in Durham, NC. Bernice established the University College at NCCU in 2007 and became its first dean that same year. Bernice served as director of the womens division from 1976 to 1984 and was elected Vice President of the Section for Mission and Membership Development in 1980.

As the lay leader of New Creation United Methodist, her local church in Durham, North Carolina, she actively serves on ten church-wide committees. Bernice and husband, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Johnson, have served six congregations in their married lives. Bernice sums up her life philosophy in the words of this song: If I can help somebody as I pass along, If I can cheer somebody with a word or song, Then my living will not be in vain.