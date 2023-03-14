Ukulele Online Course and Bestselling Book Series Makes Playing a Music Instrument Accessible to All

The six-book series starts with Book One, 21 Songs in 6 Days: Learn Ukulele the Easy Way, an Amazon #1 bestseller, and includes a well-designed progression of learning techniques for chords and songs.

Heres what librarians, reviewers, and customers are saying:

An excellent ukulele primer for beginners. The book’s step-by-step approach makes it easy to learn the chords and start playing songs right away.

As an intermediate ukulele player who is self-taught, I feel that I know a good ukulele instructional book when I see one. This book has some great lessons for starting slowly and building skills over time by learning simple songs with easy chords.

Accompanied by instructional videos, 21 Songs in 6 Days is a great beginning book for any aspiring musician.

The book series takes a beginner through intermediate level with a graduated set of exercises and fun and familiar songs. It comes with free online instructional videos and website support.

The Practice Makes Permanent – Ukulele Practicing Strategies Program is a monthly online course that teaches skill building and practice techniques to last a lifetime. Subscribers can join a group of fellow ukulele layers in a closed Facebook group and get the first month free in the program. Anyone can also sign up for the newsletter and get FREE ukulele sheet music every 2 weeks!

Visit Rebecca and Jennys website at www.ukulele.io to learn more.

Website: https://ukulele.io/

Book Series link: https://amzn.to/3xc61jF

Book one link: https://www.amazon.com/21-Songs-Days-Ukulele-Beginning/dp/1502760274

Program Link: https://ukulele.io/practice-makes-permanent-ukulele-practicing-strategies/

###