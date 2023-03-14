Top Supporters List Honors Those Who Empower HBCU Engineering Students

US Black Engineer Magazine has released the 2023 edition of the Top Supporters List, recognizing organizations that have provided exceptional support to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) engineering programs.

2023 Top Supporter Logo

BALTIMORE – March 13, 2023 – PRLog — The Top Supporters List (topsupporterslist.com) , announced by Career Communication Group’s (www.ccgmag.com) US Black Engineer Magazine, has released the 2023 list honoring the top supporters of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) engineering programs. The list recognizes companies, organizations, and government agencies that have provided exceptional support to HBCUs in the form of scholarships, internships, and funding for research and development.

The 2023 edition of the Top Supporters List features a diverse group of organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to empowering the next generation of black engineers. This year’s list includes several returning names, including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Lockheed Martin.

Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, the publisher of US Black Engineer Magazine, emphasized the importance of recognizing these organizations for their contributions. “The Top Supporters List is a celebration of the partnerships that exist between HBCUs and corporations, organizations, and government agencies,’ Taborn said. ‘These partnerships are critical to ensuring that HBCU engineering programs continue to thrive and that students have access to the resources they need to succeed. Their work is ensuring the availability of continued opportunities for posterity.”

US Black Engineer Magazine has been publishing the Top Supporters List since 2005, and the publication has become an important resource for HBCU students, faculty, and administrators. The list is compiled based on data submitted by HBCUs and verified by a panel of experts in the engineering field.

The 2023 survey encompasses both Fortune 500 companies and smaller startups that prioritize making an impact, with HBCU Engineering deans and members of the non-profit Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering (AMIE) voting to determine the companies providing the most support.

Top 15 Industry Supporters

Lockheed Martin Microsoft Raytheon Technologies IBM Abbott Laboratories Apple The Boeing Company Boston Scientific Intel Amazon Northrop Grumman Google General Motors Corning Incorporated Leidos

Top 10 Government/Non- Profit Supporters

NASA U.S. Army Corps of Engineers U.S. Department of Energy National Science Foundation U.S. Department of Transportation National Security Agency U.S. Department of Defense U.S. Air Force Sandia National Laboratories NAVSEA Central Intelligence Agency Department of Homeland Security (DHS) U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Applied Research Lab at Penn State U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM)

The complete 2023 Top Supporters List is available at www.topsupporterslist.com

About US Black Engineer Magazine

US Black Engineer Magazine is a publication of Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), a Baltimore-based media services company that specializes in workforce diversity and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) careers. CCG is dedicated to promoting equal opportunities in the workplace and helping companies find qualified, diverse talent. For more information, visit www.blackengineer.com.