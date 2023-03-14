Considering an Electric Vehicle? Here’s What You Need To Know

Get the inside scoop on installing an EV Charger from an accredited Tesla Installer.

NARRABEEN, Australia – March 12, 2023 – PRLog — Electric vehicle (EV) sales have continued to increase in Australia. They are a great way to eliminate relying on traditional fuels and help the environment. The flip side is that you must charge them regularly.

For most people, this necessitates the need for an at-home charger. It will allow you to charge your vehicle overnight completely. It is imperative that installation is done correctly though, to ensure proper charger operation and safety in your home.

This article covers the steps to install an EV wall charger. Keep reading to find out what the process entails and the steps you need to take to complete the project.

Do I Need an EV Wall Charger?

Two of the first questions people ask about owning an electric vehicle are “How long does it take to charge” and “Do I need an EV wall charger?” The answer to the first question depends on the type of charger you use.

Your car may have come with a basic charger that you plug into a standard outlet. In general, you are only going to get about six or seven kilometers of driving distance per hour of charging with this device.

A wall-mounted, high-voltage charger can completely charge EV from empty in one to 10 hours. This depends on the vehicle and the type of charger you install.

Choosing a Location

The first step in installing an EV wall charger (https://www.plateauelectrical.com.au/ electrical-services/ …) is to determine the best location for it. It should be in close proximity to where you park your vehicle.

It also should be in an area where you can run electrical wiring from your main power supply. Finally, while most can be mounted outdoors, try your best to find a location where the charger is protected from the elements.

Configure Electrical Components

The next step is to ensure that your electric system has both the capacity and the infrastructure to support an EV wall charger. Take a look at the amperage required for the station.

Also, check the amperage of the cut-out fuse. It needs to be at least 100 amps in order to support most chargers.

Depending on the size of your existing system, you may need to install a stand-alone circuit to support the charger. This will ensure an even distribution of electricity between the charger and the rest of your home. Failing to do so could cause your breakers to trip whenever you are charging your car (https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/ projects/electric- vehicl…) along with using a lot of other appliances in your home.

Mount the Charger

Once the electrical infrastructure is in place, you can mount the charger.

This process is pretty straightforward, and many chargers come with the parts necessary for mounting it to a wall.

Hire a Professional

While it may be safe to DIY some aspects of installation, major electrical work should be done by a professional electrician. They will be able to safely make any alterations necessary for supporting an EV wall charger.

Besides giving you the peace of mind that the project was done correctly, hiring a pro allows you to avoid the hassle and prospective dangers of installing the charger yourself. A trained technician with experience with these installations also will be able to advise you on other aspects of the project.

Find Electric Vehicle Charger Installation Near You

Now that you understand the steps for installing an EV wall charger, you can get the ball rolling. While most of the steps are straightforward, do not hesitate to hire professionals to handle electrical and other complex aspects of the process.