Vox Media at SXSW 2023

Hear from voices across Vox Media Studios, the Vox Media Podcast Network, Eater, and Vox Creative this year in Austin.

WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 9, 2023

This year at SXSW, youll find voices from across the Vox Media Podcast Network on stage including Kara Swisher, host of New Yorks Pivot and On, Sam Sanders, host of Vultures Into It, Sean Rameswarem, host of Voxs Today, Explained, Nilay Patel, host of Vergecast and Decoder, and Preet Bharara, co-founder of Cafe and host of Stay Tuned.

Chad Mumm, chief creative officer at Vox Media Studios, will also be on stage discussing our recent hit show on Netflix, Full Swing; Eater Austins Nadia Chaudhury will moderate a panel on plant-based foods; and Aaron Tabas, vice president of content strategy and innovation at Vox Creative, will moderate a panel around climate change.

Be sure to also check out Slack HQ (located at the corner of 3rd & Congress) where well be featuring two live podcasts, with a live recording of On where Kara Swisher will be joined by Pulitzer Prize winning author Lawrence Wright, and Nilay Patel, David Pierce and Alex Cranz will record a live episode of The Vergecast.

Looking for the best spots to eat while in Austin? Find tips for navigating a busy food scene from Eater.

Inside the Game: Sport Docs Take You Deeper

Saturday, March 11, 2:30-3:30pm | Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd), Ballroom CD

Vox Media Studios Chad Mumm, executive producer of the recently renewed hit Netflix series Full Swing, joins a panel with Brandon Riegg, VP Unscripted & Documentary Series at Netflix, Paul Martin, Co-Founder at Box To Box Films and Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports to discuss immersive sports documentaries, and how they are changing the experience for sports fans, giving exclusive access to todays biggest names as they navigate the most significant moments in their careers.

Beyond Vegans: Upcoming Trends in Plant-Based Foods

Saturday March 11, 2:30-3:30pm | Austin Marriott Downtown, Waterloo Ballroom 1-2

Nadia Chaudhury, Eater Austin editor, moderates a panel with leaders in emerging plant based foods, in a discussion on what theyre seeing in the space as consumers increase their intake of plant-based food.

The Vergecast Live

Sunday, March 12, 2:30pm | Slack HQ (3rd and Congress)

Join a live recording of The Vergecast podcast with Nilay Patel, Alex Cranz and David Pierce as they make sense of the weeks most important technology news and talk small gadgets, Big Tech, and everything in between.

Open to all attendees

Featured Session: On with Kara Swisher Live: Kevin Systrom is Back and Taking On Twitter and News

Sunday, March 12, 4pm | Austin Convention Center / Ballroom D

Kara Swisher hosts a live recording of her podcast in an interview with Kevin Systrom, Instagram co-founder to discuss his newest endeavor: a text-based news app to rival Twitter and tackle misinformation.

On with Kara Swisher live

Monday, March 13, 10:00am | Slack HQ (3rd and Congress)

When Silicon Valley Met Austin. Join us for a live recording of the podcast On with Kara Swisher. Kara will be joined by Pulitzer Prize winning author Lawrence Wright to discuss how transplants from Silicon Valley, Hollywood and New York are reshaping Austin.

Open to all attendees

7,300 Days, Explained

Monday, March 13, 11:30-12:30pm | Austin Convention Center / Creative Industries Expo – Podcast Lounge – Exhibit Hall 3

Host of Voxs hit daily podcast Today, Explained, Sean Rameswarem hosts 7,300 Days, Explained. Its been 20 years since the United States invaded Iraq to confiscate weapons of mass destruction and end the dictatorial rule of Saddam Hussein; nineteen years and ten months since President George W. Bush declared Mission: Accomplished; and eleven years and five months since President Barack Obama ended the combat mission in Iraq. If youre lucky, the Iraq war is a distant memory. But if youre not, it hasnt yet ended.

Featured Session: Julio Torres with Into Its Sam Sanders

Monday, March 13, 2:30-3:30pm | Austin Convention Center / Ballroom EF

Julio Torres has carved an idiosyncratic path in Hollywood. He talks with Sam Sanders, host of Vultures Into It podcast, about his new film, Problemista, and how the specificity of his surrealist vision has guided his career.

Closing the Loop: Business Innovation to Drive Circular Economy

Monday, March 13, 4:00pm | Lush house (85 Rainey Street)

Aaron Tabas, VP Of Content Strategy and Innovation at Vox Media moderates a panel with Elysa Hammond, Executive Fellow, Regenerative Business and Climate Solutions at Clif Bar, Brandi Halls Chief Ethics Officer, at Lush and Adam Goswell Tech R&D & Digital Principle at Lush, in a discussion that explores innovations in packaging, partnerships and technologies that brands are taking to reduce waste and tackle global challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution.

Will AI Revolutionize or Wreck Criminal Justice?

Monday, March 13, 4:00-5:00pm | Hilton Austin Downtown / Salon A

Join Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, podcaster, and NYT best-selling author of Doing Justice and futurist Nita Farahany, Duke Law professor and author of The Battle for Your Brain, to discuss the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and neurotechnology in criminal justice.

Featured Session: Building a Brand Through Community

Thursday, March 16, 4:00pm | Austin Convention Center / Ballroom D

Host of Vultures Into It, Sam Sanders moderates a conversation with Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard and Erica Buxton as they talk about building their brand, Hello Bello and how focusing on community first and their day one pledge to be a part of lifes messiest, stinkiest, most unmissable joy has birthed their award-winning company to category leadership. The inspirational discussion will tackle inclusivity, transparency and the power of giving back.