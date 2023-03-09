Curleytail Design Celebrates 25 Years in Business!

PALM COAST, Fla. – March 7, 2023 – PRLog — It would be hard to venture around town and not see some of the logo creations of Kim Fitzgerald, owner of Curleytail Design. That’s because since 1998 Kim has created branding, logo design, business cards, brochures, direct mail campaigns and more for thousands of local businesses. The company is pleased to be celebrating 25 years in business this month!

Her work doesn’t just appear on paper and in magazines….it’s on work vehicles that pull up beside you at a stoplight, on building signage, even in your social media feeds.

Kim’s passion, and what she finds the most rewarding, lies in creating the brand identity and marketing strategies for new businesses.

The Fitzgerald family moved to Palm Coast in 1978. Kim discovered her love of art at Bunnell Elementary School and it continued to grow through to graduation from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1985. After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Commercial Art from Flagler College, she continued her education in Advertising Art Direction at the Portfolio Center in Atlanta, GA.

After earning her degree, she furthered her design and marketing experience by working in the real estate and land development industry in Flagler County for over a decade. But she wanted to take her creativity further so in 1998 Kim launched Curleytail Design. Kim attributes hard work, honesty, and giving back to the community as the key to the company’s success.

Over the past two decades, Curleytail Design has won the Flagler Palm Coast News-Tribune’s Best-All-Around Graphic Design Agency award for 17 years running. She was nominated by the Daytona Beach News-Journal as one of the Most Influential Women in Business, was the winner of the Professional Women of Flagler County (PWFC) Business of the Year, and the Palm Coast Business

Professionals Business of the Year, and was inducted into the Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Arts Hall of Fame. She currently holds the position of Co-Director of Marketing for the PWFC group and is on the Small Business Council for the Palm Coast – Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce. She also enjoys attending events with the Boss Ladies of Flagler County.

Ten years ago, Kim decided to launch the website TheBrandingBox.club. The idea came out of wanting to align Curleytail Design with other top-notch businesses to foster a community of ‘go-to’ companies. She started the initiative with the owner of Marketing 2 Go, Cindy Dalecki. The pair fostered partnerships with the area’s best website/SEO professionals, photographers, illustrators, copywriters, event planners, and more to benefit their customers. Kim says, “The Branding Box is where talent, creativity, and a passion for helping businesses succeed takes place.”

In addition to her branding services, Kim takes pride in connecting like-minded people and assisting local charities with their design needs. Some of the nonprofits that tug at Kim’s heartstrings include our local Rotary clubs, The Flagler Humane Society, Flagler Auditorium Dennis Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (named in memory of Kim’s father), Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS), Grace Food Pantry and many more.