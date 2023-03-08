Social Justice Platform COMMUNITYx To Hold Press Conference Following the Death of Susana Morales

COMMUNITYx

ATLANTA – March 6, 2023 – PRLog — As the police-involved murder of Atlanta teenager Susana Morales continues to garner attention nationwide, it has sparked an immediate call-to-action by the Social Justice Platform COMMUNITYx. The digital advocacy organization will host an upcoming press conference alongside Susana’s mother (Maria Morales) and sister (Jasmine Morales) in Gwinnett County, GA on Thursday March 9th, 2023.

Susana Morales was a beloved 16-year-old daughter, sister and student from an Atlanta suburban city in Gwinnett County. She was reported missing in late July 2022 by family. Over seven months later, the nation learned that the missing teen was kidnapped and murdered by a former Doraville (Dekalb County) police officer. The tragic story of Susana Morales is one of many that continues to weaken the relationship between communities of color and local police.

“We’re working with COMMUNITYx to demand justice for our beloved Susana Morales. We can’t bring Susana back, but we can fight for justice for her and help protect other young girls across the country. We want everyone involved in Susana’s murder to be held accountable.”

COMMUNITYx has joined with the Morales family as a digital advocacy partner to support the call-to-action press conference. Important points to be addressed include:

A profile on Susana Morales and her loving family dynamic

Continued, undisciplined police misconduct

Implementing public safety practices

Police crimes against children

Message from her grieving mother

Message from her older sister

Message from COMMUNITYx CEO

Miles Bryant’s history of aggression and stalking women of color

Police transparency, accountability and lack of transparency around missing persons investigations

Call-to-action: www.Justice4Susana.com

Susana Morales Foundation initiative

Chloë Cheyenne, Founder & CEO of COMMUNITYx states “In the words of MalcolmX, we must stand for justice, no matter who it is for or against. Just as we stood with the family of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN, we will stand with the family of Susana Morales until justice is served and everyone involved in her tragic and cruel murder is held accountable.”

The press conference will take place at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE – Norcross: 6050 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Norcross, GA 30071 on March 9th at 10 a.m. EST.

For media requests and credentials please contact, Clorissa Wright: clorissa@whittleyagency.com

About COMMUNITYx

COMMUNITYx is The World’s Digital Hub for Activism. We are a global network of over 500,000 people who care about issues ranging from racial justice to human rights. Using our platform, people can create and explore world-changing petitions, fundraisers, events, and boycotts. Our online network comprises over 50 different cause-focused communities through which people can engage in meaningful conversation, learn about current issues and world events, and take action.

Through our Community Partnership Program, we work with over 200 activists, organizations, movements, brands, athletes, and public figures who care about causes and want to mobilize people for the betterment of humanity. We help our partners drive impact by building digital advocacy campaigns based on the issues that they care most about!

To learn more about joining or partnering with COMMUNITYx, please visit www.communityx.com.