Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected methamphetamine worth about $1.1 million at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected methamphetamine worth about $1.1 million at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs yesterday (March 4) seized about 2 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated market value of about $1.1 million at Hong Kong International Airport.

Through risk assessment, Customs officers yesterday inspected an air cargo consignment, declared as carrying handicrafts, arriving in Hong Kong from Africa. The batch of suspected methamphetamine was found concealed inside two djembes.

Moreover, Customs officers found during investigation that the drug traffickers hired a male driver of a transportation company to collect the consignment at an air cargo terminal and intended to send it to rural areas in Yuen Long. The 36-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested.

An investigation is ongoing and the arrested man has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).