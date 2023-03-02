Langston Seattle and Asé Theatre Partner to Premier Dispersed: The Womxn of Region Six

Asé Theatre and Langston Seattle is proud to present Dispersed: The Womxn of Region Six, a play with music that celebrates the diversity, brilliance, and resilience of womxn of the African Diaspora. Conceived and directed by Olisa Enrico, Dispersed: The Womxn of Region Six is music and movement rich poetic drama that reveals stories of womxn of African descent. Through their stories, the audience will explore the beauty and power of black womxn. The play features a diverse cast of Black Womxn, each bringing their unique perspective and experience. The show will feature 13 original songs of different genres by Olisa “Spyc-E” Enrico, creating an immersive and powerful soundscape. Dispersed: The Womxn of Region Six will premiere at Langston on March 18, 2023, running for seven performances through March 25, 2023. There is a free show on Sunday, March 19 at 3pm. Bring feminine care products to donate to women’s shelters. Also there is a pay what you will night on Tuesday, March 21.

Press night: March 18, 2023 – use linktree to contact them.

Tickets for the performances are available for purchase through eventbrite.

For more information about the play, as well as ticketing information, contact:

For press tickets, please contact:

Olisa Enrico

https://bit.ly/AseLinkTree

About Asé Theatre:

Asé Theatre is a community-based theater company dedicated to celebrating and sharing the art and culture of the African diaspora. They believe in the power of storytelling to inspire and bring about positive change, and are committed to using art to promote social justice and cultural understanding.

About Olisa Enrico:

Olisa Enrico is an artist, educator and administrator who believes in the unique power of art to cultivate community and culture. Olisa spent her childhood writing music and performing, traversing genres and rooting in hip hop as her primary form of expression. She branched out to theater and found passion for the power of story to reveal and heal. A performing artist who prioritizes connection to emotional, spiritual and cultural truth, Olisa writes, produces and performs in a multidimensional magical manifestation of the moment.

About Langston: Langston is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization, established in 2016 to lead programming within the historic Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. Langston guides generative programs and community partnerships that center Black art, artists, and audiences and honor the ongoing legacy of Seattle’s Black Central Area. We support a variety of enriching programs, across multiple disciplines, rooted in our mission and values.